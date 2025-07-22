Four Lessons from TurfMutt Kids Can Still Learn This Summer (While Having Fun)

(Photo courtesy of TurfMutt Foundation)

As summer hits its stride, the TurfMutt Foundation, a leader in environmental education and stewardship for more than 15 years, reminds families that local parks, backyards and other community green spaces offer an ideal outdoor classroom for hands-on learning — something that doesn’t have to stop while school is out. TurfMutt’s free K-8 curriculum provides fun and engaging ways for kids to keep their minds active while they spend time outdoors.

“TurfMutt’s free educational resources spark children’s natural curiosity about the world around them,” says Kris Kiser, president and CEO of the TurfMutt Foundation. “With TurfMutt’s help, a simple trip to the neighborhood park can become an exciting journey of discovery, teaching kids how our living landscapes work and how important they are to our communities.”

Four TurfMutt Foundation lesson plans to keep kids learning this summer:

Discover the Wonders of Earth

Lessons such as “What’s in One Square Foot of Earth? A Lot!” teach children to observe the hidden ecosystems thriving in a small patch of grass or garden bed. Backyards and local parks provide easily accessible environments for these fascinating ground-level discoveries.

TurfMutt sparks scientific curiosity with hands-on experiments through lessons like “Do Trees Breathe? Let’s Do an Experiment to Find Out!” By encouraging children to spot plant life, insects and natural cycles, TurfMutt turns a casual stroll into a living science laboratory.

Lessons such as “Nature’s Flood Stoppers: Trees” illustrate the environmental superpowers of the landscapes in our parks and backyards and showcase nature as a powerful ally for community well-being. These green spaces help manage stormwater, clean the air and provide critical habitats.

Through activities such as “Stormwater Sleuthing,” children can learn about water flow, pollution prevention and how to keep their favorite parks and yards clean and healthy.

Beyond specific lessons, TurfMutt encourages active interaction with and care for our green spaces and encourages learning through direct engagement with the natural world.

TurfMutt’s youth curriculum is free and available for download here. Check out the TurfMutt Foundation’s International Backyarding Fact Book to learn more about the power of parks, backyards and other green space around us. Sign up for Mutt Mail, a monthly e-newsletter with “backyarding” tips and all the news from the TurfMutt Foundation here.

About the TurfMutt Foundation:

