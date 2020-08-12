As the COVID-19 lockdown starts to ease, you might cautiously be exploring options for catching up with friends and family. If restaurants and bars still seem a bit much right now, another option might be to entertain at home and in your backyard. One fun entertainment option might be to host a games night for your close family and friends, giving you all the thrill of entertaining games in the comfort of your own home. Here are four things to consider when hosting a games night.

Will you play online games. . .

Online games have seen a massive boom in popularity over the past few years, with sites seemingly appearing all over the place for all types of games. However, with so many sites out there, it is hard to choose the best one for you and your games night. You could, for instance, opt for an online multiplayer video game, such as World of Warcraft or Minecraft, which will give you the creative opportunity of building your own avatars. Or, if you would prefer a faster-paced game, you could use a bingo sites reviewer to find a bingo site that offers no deposits to play, allowing you to play for nothing while still potentially winning cash prizes.

. . .or will you keep things simple with a board game?

You might alternatively want to keep things more casual with a traditional game. Monopoly, for instance, has been bringing out the competitive spirit in people for decades and could provide your games night with a lot of fun and lively arguments. If you want something a bit more physical, Twister is good for a laugh. Or, if your games night is strictly adults-only, why not play Cards Against Humanity, which is sure to provide a lot of questionable hilarity.

Teams and prizes

If you want to increase the competitive stakes, you could organize your guest into teams and provide prizes for the games. These prizes could be a bottle of wine, for instance, or you and your friends can each make a set donation to a pot of prize money. Or, the prize could be a service, such as mowing the winner’s lawn for a month. You can, of course, have no prize at all if you want your games night to remain casual and avoid any disagreements over the prizes, or who has won.

Refreshments

It’s advisable to have some sort of refreshment on hand to keep your guests going throughout your game session. While beer and wine are always welcome for a social occasion, make sure you also have a selection of sodas and soft drinks for those who are driving or who want to concentrate on their bingo game. Bowls of peanuts and chips with dips are a good idea, and you could also prepare some snack foods for after the game, such as nachos, or something more substantial like a bowl of chili.