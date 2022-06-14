(Photos | Courtesy of NeighborImpact)

For the Love of Reading: Fourth Annual Head Start & Early Head Start Book Drive

Help NeighborImpact build literacy skills through the love of reading by supporting the Fourth Annual Head Start and Early Head Start Book Drive. This important event runs through July 31, 2022 at Roundabout Books in Northwest Crossing.

After a successful book drive in 2021, NeighborImpact is excited to partner with Roundabout Books and SELCO Community Credit Union for this fourth annual event. Our 2022 goal is to collect 1,000 new books for children in our Head Start and Early Head Start programs. Books go directly to children in the program and help families expand their home libraries to create literacy rich homes.

Choose from a selection of board books, picture books and more that are bright and fun and instill the joy of reading in every page. Also, Roundabout Books staff have a list of recommended titles and a wide selection of books for children from zero to five years of age to choose from. They have books that support social-emotional development, going to school, and promoting a positive transition to Kindergarten. Children’s books in Spanish are also available.

SELCO Community Credit Union is sponsoring the book drive again this year with a matching gift, donating one book for each book purchased. This means each book donation goes twice as far!

Books can be purchased from Roundabout Books in the store, over the phone, or online. Visit Roundabout Books, 900 North NW Mount Washington Drive in Bend, call 541-306-6564, or go to roundaboutbookshop.com.

neighborimpact.org