(Photo courtesy of SCORE)

If you’ve every thought “Is business ownership right for me?” This FREE webinar delivers expert insights, clarity, real options, and a proven path to supported franchise ownership. Join Blair Nicol for a no-pressure webinar that breaks down what it really takes to own a franchise. This session will help you understand how franchising works, how to research it safely, and how to find the model that fits you best.

Are you …

In career transition or wanting more control of your career?

Tired of corporate instability or seeking more flexibility?

Exploring income diversification or wanting to build equity?

Simply curious about being your own boss?

What you’ll learn in this engaging webinar:

The pros and cons of franchise ownership – Find out if it’s right for you! Franchise ownership 101 – What is it, how it works, and why it’s different. Debunking common myths about franchising – Separate fact from fiction. How to choose the right franchise for YOU – Tailored strategies for your goals.

Presented by Blair Nicol, CFE

Blair Nicol has been in franchising for over 30 years. He started back in the late 80’s with a Mail Boxes Etc. (now known as The UPS Store) as the master licensee with his family in Southern California. He is currently a multi-unit franchisee, semi-absentee franchisee, and franchisor of multiple concepts. Over the past 30 years, Blair has helped over 500 individuals successfully find the franchise that is right for them, their goals, and their entrepreneur future.

January 22 // 12-1:30pm PT // No Cost

score.org