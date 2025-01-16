Frank Almond & the “Lipinski” Stradivarius Return to Bend

(Graphic courtesy of High Desert Chamber Music)

The High Desert Chamber Music (HDCM) Concert Series continues on Friday, February 14, 2025, at 7:30pm with a special Valentine’s Day performance. The program features works inspired by love and romance, and concert-goers will receive a rose and treat from Goody’s Chocolates. This concert is brought to you by German Master Tech and will take place at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship.

Frank Almond is widely celebrated for his artistry and distinguished career. For 25 years, he served as Concertmaster of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra and has earned accolades on the international stage, including prizes at the Nicolo Paganini Competition in Italy and the Tchaikovsky Competition in Moscow. A graduate of the Juilliard School, Almond studied under renowned teachers Dorothy Delay and Joseph Silverstein. He currently serves on the faculty of Roosevelt University in Chicago.

Almond performs on the 1715 Lipiński Stradivarius, a historic instrument with ties to composers like Giuseppe Tartini, Edvard Grieg, and Johannes Brahms. Chronicled in his acclaimed recording series, A Violin’s Life, the violin’s storied past adds depth to Almond’s performances. The violin also gained media attention in 2014 due to a highly publicized theft, an ordeal Almond describes as “incredibly painful and very unusual.”

He will be joined onstage by special guest and HDCM Executive Director, Isabelle Senger. Together, they’ll revisit Moritz Moszkowski’s thrilling Suite for Two Violins & Piano, a piece they first performed together in November 2015.

Tickets are available through HDCM online, by phone, or in person at their office in Downtown Bend. HDCM 2024-2025 title sponsors include Washington Trust Bank and Lynch Murphy McLane LLP, Pahlisch Homes, Miller Lumber, German Master Tech, Pine Tavern Restaurant, Drew Family Dentistry, Mission Building, Cascade A&E, Central Oregon Daily, and Newstalk KBND and 107.7 Radio.

High Desert Chamber Music’s mission is to bring world-class chamber music and musicians to Central Oregon. Now in its seventeenth season, HDCM presents an acclaimed concert series featuring world-renowned artists and meaningful educational opportunities. Join us in experiencing the impact that live musical excellence can bring to our community!

General Admission: $58

Child/Student Tickets: $15

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship: 61980 Skyline Ranch Rd., Bend

HighDesertChamberMusic.com • 541-306-3988 • info@HighDesertChamberMusic.com • 961 NW Brooks St. (Downtown Bend)