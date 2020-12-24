Franklin Crossing Building Welcomes Backporch Coffee

Backporch Coffee Roasters, one of the Bend, Oregon community’s beloved coffee houses, has opened its doors in the iconic Franklin Crossing building located in the heart of downtown Bend.

Northwest Key Commercial Real Estate & Property Management brokered the lease between Backporch and the owners of the building.

“We were absolutely thrilled when Backporch approached us to move into the first-floor space in the Franklin Crossing building. They are such a perfect fit for the property, and a great addition to downtown. Our other tenants can now look forward to superb coffee right next door or just downstairs,” said Amy Cecil, owner and principal broker at Northwest Key.

The Franklin Crossing building is a prime location for retail businesses, corporate offices, startups and boutique firms to make their home. With access to downtown restaurants, shopping and just a stone’s throw from Drake Park, it’s the ideal location for companies looking to expand or relocate to the heart of the Bend. Contact Amy Cecil, at Northwest Key for more information on open office space, and details about the location, at amy@nwkeypm.com.

