Franklin Crossing Welcomes Six New Tenants

(Franklin Crossing | Photo courtesy of Northwest Key Commercial Real Estate & Property Management)

The Central Oregon business community is thriving with the influx of new companies and expanding businesses. Innovative entrepreneurs and business owners are exemplified in the latest tenants taking up residence in the distinctive Franklin Crossing building in downtown Bend. In 2022, Franklin Crossing welcomed the following new tenants to their already existing and thriving business community.

Straight Blast Gym

Brian Heenan owns Straight Blast, bringing a new twist to the Bend fitness community. With a focus on mixed martial arts and overall fitness-health. This latest occupant of the building is an exciting new addition.

ProCFO

Helping businesses strategize and outsource the financial aspects of their company, ProCFO works to be a part-time financial solution to the full-time needs of business owners. We’re excited to welcome them to the building!

FUGA Air Charter

Charter aviation just got easier. FUGA Air Charter will fly you where and when you want, in the precise aircraft suited for your particular mission and budget.

SummitWest

A leading company in environmental consulting, SummitWest’s corporate headquarters is now located in the Franklin Crossing building.

Murray Smith

A public infrastructure and engineering firm crafting the communities we live in, Murray Smith has relocated to the building as the headquarters of its Bend presence.

Neu Start Psychiatry

Neu Start Psychiatry is a welcome addition to the Central Oregon mental health community and offers compassionate patient care and medically advanced treatment.

“We’re thrilled to usher in such a diverse group of companies and services to the Franklin Crossing Building,” stated Amy Cecil, owner and principal Broker of Northwest Key Commercial. “Welcome, everyone!”

