Free Bend Workshop Helps Business Owners Find What’s Holding Growth Back

Mighty Growth will host “Find Your Growth Bottleneck,” a free 90-minute workshop for business owners and leaders, on Thursday, Oct. 29, from 11:30am-1pm at the Mighty Growth Studio, 115 NW Oregon Ave., Suite 17. Lunch is provided. Attendance is capped at eight.

Most owners know when something isn’t working. Revenue swings, margins stay tight, the same problems keep coming back, or too much still runs through the owner. The harder question is what to fix first. Led by sales and growth consultant Christy Lawrence, the workshop helps owners separate the problem making the most noise from the one actually holding the business back.

“Owners don’t need another list of ten things they should be doing,” Lawrence said. “They need to know which one deserves their attention first. You leave with a shorter list and a place to start.”

Participants work through Mighty Growth’s Five P’s framework — Profit, Pipeline, Problem-Solving, Process and Plan — to pinpoint where growth is stuck, then leave with one or two priorities and next steps they can act on right away.

The session is built for established, relationship-driven businesses, including contractors, specialty trades, wealth managers, real estate brokers, insurance brokerages and professional services firms.

Lawrence has 20 years of experience in sales and growth, from launching products for startups and Fortune 500 companies to helping small businesses build steadier, more intentional ways to grow. She writes a monthly column for Cascade Business News.

Mighty Growth is a Bend-based business development advisory firm for owner-led companies in relationship-driven industries, including financial services, real estate, specialty trades and professional services. Founder Christy Lawrence helps owners find what’s actually limiting revenue and build steadier ways to grow.

What: Find Your Growth Bottleneck, a working session for owners and leaders

When: Thursday, October 29, 11:30 am–1 pm

Where: Mighty Growth Studio, 115 NW Oregon Ave., Suite 17, Bend

Cost: Free; lunch provided

https://mightygrowth.biz