Free Business Webinar

Join us for a critical look at the employment law landscape as we enter 2026. After a year of significant transition at the federal level, the dust is beginning to settle, revealing a new reality for compliance and enforcement. This comprehensive webinar will move beyond prediction and focus on the practical application of recent policy shifts impacting workplaces across the United States. This webinar will also provide a proactive approach to protecting your organization from litigation.

Among the topics that will be discussed are:

Immigration Employment Law : Updates on employment eligibility and enforcement.

: Updates on employment eligibility and enforcement. Agency Watch : Significant policy changes from the EEOC.

: Significant policy changes from the EEOC. Compensation & Leave : The expansion of pay transparency and paid medical leave laws.

: The expansion of pay transparency and paid medical leave laws. Dispute Resolution : The current state of arbitration agreements.

: The current state of arbitration agreements. The Courts : An analysis of pending cases that could reshape employer liability.

: An analysis of pending cases that could reshape employer liability. Tech in the Workplace: The latest on AI regulation and employee data privacy rights.

This program has been approved for 1 (HR (General)) recertification credit hours toward PHR, SPHR and GPHR recertification through the HR Certification Institute.

PrideStaff is recognized by SHRM to offer Professional Development Credits (PDCs) for SHRM-CP or SHRM-SCP recertification activities.

