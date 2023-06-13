FREE Concert & Community Celebration

The Ponderoo Arts Experience Friday, June 23

Join us for a free celebration of creativity and community with the Ponderoo Arts Experience on June 23 — weaving visual arts and music together to kick off the festival weekend!

The evening will include a sponsored art walk, live music, food and drink, a new public art unveiling, and hands-on creative opportunities for all ages.

Music. Art. Community.

Art Walk

Not your usual 4th Friday Art Walk — enjoy live music at ten participating businesses around town as you admire the beautiful art.

Joel Chadd at Hood Avenue Art

Jacob Weil at The Rickards Gallery

Skybound Blue at Wildflower Studio

The Erins at Raven Makes Gallery

Beth Wood and Dennis McGregor at Sisters Gallery & Frame

The Smokedrifters at The Stitchin’ Post

Linda Leavitt and Tom Nechville at Nechville Banjos West

Brothers Jam at Thompson Guitars

Americana Project student performers at Canyon Creek Pottery

Quattlebaum at the Campbell Gallery

Ponderoo Passport

Pick up a “Ponderoo Passport” and map from a participating location and have it stamped at each of the businesses to redeem for a Little Ponderoo, a beautiful glass suncatcher envisioned by glass artist Susie Zeitner and created by local artists and community members. Passports can be turned in at the Sisters Art Works check-in tent on Friday, June 23 from 5-7pm. Don’t wait until the last minute as the quantity is limited!

Sneak Peek Concert

Meet us at Sisters Art Works after the art walk and see the official unveiling of our new mural — Music Brings the World Together at 6:15pm. The interactive image invites onlookers to join the band for the perfect photo op as the ensemble appears to be missing its saxophone player.

Grab some grub and perhaps a limited edition Ponderoo Pale Ale from Three Creeks Brewing before settling in for the free concert by festival bands Never Come Down and Twisted Pine starting at 6:30pm to kick off an unforgettable weekend of fantastic music!

