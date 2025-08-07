Free Concert Tomorrow at Sisters Art Works

(East Nash Grass | Photo courtesy of SFF Presents)

We’ve got your Friday night plans covered! Join us for FREE concert at Sisters Art Works with the award-winning bluegrass band, East Nash Grass!

This quintet is seriously talented with a style all their own. They’ve toured with familiar favorites, AJ Lee & Blue Summit, packed infamous Nashville dive bars, and now they’re bringing their infectious energy to Sisters.

Event Details:

The Sisters Middle School Outlaw Strings Club will open the show with a fun community dance call! All ages encouraged to participate.

Doors open at 5:30pm, show starts at 6pm

Seating is “festival-style”, please bring your own low-back chairs or blankets

No pets or outside food/alcohol permitted in the venue

Food and beverages will be available for purchase

Remember to bring your own SFFP-branded 16oz Silipint or Steely cup to help reduce waste!

Participating Nonprofits:

In addition to the great music, come mingle with some of the dedicated nonprofits serving our community and learn how you can get involved! Presented by Citizens4Community, the event will feature booths from the following organizations:

Sisters Festival of Books

Seed to Table/Sisters Farmers Market

Pine Meadow Ranch (Roundhouse Foundation)

Habitat for Humanity

Peaceful Presence Project​

Sisters Vision/City of Sisters

Sisters GRO

Watch a Preview of the Show:

