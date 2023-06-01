Free Criterium Clinic

The Horner Cycling Foundation is pleased to announce that retired professional cyclists Chris Horner and Bart Bowen will conduct a 30-minute clinic on June 21 at Pacific Crest Middle School from 4:15-4:45pm. This is a great opportunity to learn from the best and prepare for the 5-week criterium series that starts on June 21 and ends on July 19. If interested in joining the clinic, please contact Molly Cogswell-Kelley at molly@bboregonlaw.com

The five-week series will take place around Pacific Crest Middle School and utilize the same course that former promoters have used. NW Crosby Dr., NW Skyline Ranch Rd. and NW Lolo Dr. that surround Pacific Crest Middle School will be the only roads that will be closed from 3:30-8pm. To register for the races, go to, obra.org and click on the event calendar. Schedule as follows:

Race Start Length Pre-race clinic 4:15pm 30 Minutes Kiddie Crit, 1 Lap,

4-8 years old 4:50pm 10 Minutes Junior Open*,

Junior Women*,

9-18 years old 5pm 25 Minutes Women 1/2/3*

Women 4/5

Women Masters 1/2/3*

Women Masters 4/5 5:30pm 30 Minutes Open 4/5

Open Masters 4/5 6:15pm 40 Minutes Open 1/2/3* 7pm 60 Minutes Open 1/2/3* Masters

More information can be found at hornercyclingfoundation.org. Call Molly at 541-480-6975 for more details. OBRA Membership is required. OBRA single-race memberships and annual OBRA membership are available online and at the race.

Register online at OBRA.org by 12pm every race day. Day of registration begins at 3pm under the OBRA tent at Pacific Crest Middle School.

The mission of the Horner Cycling Foundation is to create a junior road cycling team that is inclusive, accessible to all socioeconomic statuses with the focus on skill development, team building and fostering a life-long love of cycling.

hornercyclingfoundation.org