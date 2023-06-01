Free Criterium Clinic

The Horner Cycling Foundation is pleased to announce that retired professional cyclists Chris Horner and Bart Bowen will conduct a 30-minute clinic on June 21 at Pacific Crest Middle School from 4:15-4:45pm. This is a great opportunity to learn from the best and prepare for the 5-week criterium series that starts on June 21 and ends on July 19. If interested in joining the clinic, please contact Molly Cogswell-Kelley at molly@bboregonlaw.com
The five-week series will take place around Pacific Crest Middle School and utilize the same course that former promoters have used. NW Crosby Dr., NW Skyline Ranch Rd. and NW Lolo Dr. that surround Pacific Crest Middle School will be the only roads that will be closed from 3:30-8pm. To register for the races, go to, obra.org and click on the event calendar. Schedule as follows:
|Race
|Start
|Length
|Pre-race clinic
|4:15pm
|30 Minutes
|Kiddie Crit, 1 Lap,
4-8 years old
|4:50pm
|10 Minutes
|Junior Open*,
Junior Women*,
9-18 years old
|5pm
|25 Minutes
|Women 1/2/3*
Women 4/5
Women Masters 1/2/3*
Women Masters 4/5
|5:30pm
|30 Minutes
|Open 4/5
Open Masters 4/5
|6:15pm
|40 Minutes
|Open 1/2/3*
|7pm
|60 Minutes
|Open 1/2/3* Masters
More information can be found at hornercyclingfoundation.org. Call Molly at 541-480-6975 for more details. OBRA Membership is required. OBRA single-race memberships and annual OBRA membership are available online and at the race.
Register online at OBRA.org by 12pm every race day. Day of registration begins at 3pm under the OBRA tent at Pacific Crest Middle School.
The mission of the Horner Cycling Foundation is to create a junior road cycling team that is inclusive, accessible to all socioeconomic statuses with the focus on skill development, team building and fostering a life-long love of cycling.