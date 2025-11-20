Free & Discounted Courses at COCC

Cascade Business News
Continuing Professional Development

AI Essentials: A Quick Start Guide

Tuesday, December 9
11:30am-1pm
Online Zoom; $35
Promo: Use code RURALACCESS at checkout to waive the fee.

Project Management Information Session

Wednesday, January 7
5:30-6:30pm
COCC Bend Campus; Free

Excel Level I

Fridays, January 23 and 30
9am-12pm
COCC Bend Campus; $139

Excel Level II

Fridays, February 20 and 27
9am-12pm
COCC Bend Campus; $139

Brain-Based Time Management

Tuesday, January 6
9am-12pm
Online Zoom; $139
Register by December 17 to receive your workbook in time for the class

Brain-Based Planning

Wednesday, Jan.14
10am-1pm
Online Zoom; $139
Register by January 2, 2026 to receive your workbook and materials in time for class

Leadership Lab@COCC: Growing Great Leaders

February 5 to April 16
1-5pm
COCC Bend Campus; $175/ea
Signup for individual topics or select all 6 and use code ‘6thFREE‘ at checkout for a $175 discount.

Topics include:
  • Emotional Intelligence – February 6
  • Accountability & Delegation – February 19
  • Coaching & Feedback Techniques – March 5
  • Working with Difficult People – March 19
  • Performance Management – April 2
  • Team Building to Retain Your Talent – April 16
License and Certification

Contractors CCB Test Prep

Friday and Saturday, December 5-6
8am-5:30pm
COCC Redmond Campus; $399

Real Estate Broker License Exam Prep

Tuesdays, January 13 through March 21
6-9pm
Online Zoom; $695

Property Manager License Exam Prep

Tuesdays, January 20 through March 3
6-8pm
Online Zoom; $629

EMT Refresher

Friday and Saturday, March 13-14
8am-6pm
Hybrid, COCC Bend Campus and Online; $425

Forklift Operation and Safety

Friday, April 10
8:30am-1pm
COCC Redmond Campus; $139

