Free & Discounted Courses at COCC

(Photo courtesy of COCC)

Continuing Professional Development

AI Essentials: A Quick Start Guide

Tuesday, December 9

11:30am-1pm

Online Zoom; $35

Promo: Use code RURALACCESS at checkout to waive the fee.

Project Management Information Session

Wednesday, January 7

5:30-6:30pm

COCC Bend Campus; Free

Excel Level I

Fridays, January 23 and 30

9am-12pm

COCC Bend Campus; $139

Excel Level II

Fridays, February 20 and 27

9am-12pm

COCC Bend Campus; $139

Brain-Based Time Management

Tuesday, January 6

9am-12pm

Online Zoom; $139

Register by December 17 to receive your workbook in time for the class

Brain-Based Planning

Wednesday, Jan.14

10am-1pm

Online Zoom; $139

Register by January 2, 2026 to receive your workbook and materials in time for class

Leadership Lab@COCC: Growing Great Leaders

February 5 to April 16

1-5pm

COCC Bend Campus; $175/ea

Signup for individual topics or select all 6 and use code ‘6thFREE‘ at checkout for a $175 discount.

Topics include:

Emotional Intelligence – February 6

Accountability & Delegation – February 19

Coaching & Feedback Techniques – March 5

Working with Difficult People – March 19

Performance Management – April 2

Team Building to Retain Your Talent – April 16

License and Certification

Contractors CCB Test Prep

Friday and Saturday, December 5-6

8am-5:30pm

COCC Redmond Campus; $399

Real Estate Broker License Exam Prep

Tuesdays, January 13 through March 21

6-9pm

Online Zoom; $695

Property Manager License Exam Prep

Tuesdays, January 20 through March 3

6-8pm

Online Zoom; $629

EMT Refresher

Friday and Saturday, March 13-14

8am-6pm

Hybrid, COCC Bend Campus and Online; $425

Register

Forklift Operation and Safety

Friday, April 10

8:30am-1pm

COCC Redmond Campus; $139

cocc.edu