Free & Discounted Courses at COCC

Continuing Professional Development
AI Essentials: A Quick Start Guide
Tuesday, December 9
11:30am-1pm
Online Zoom; $35
Promo: Use code RURALACCESS at checkout to waive the fee.
Project Management Information Session
Wednesday, January 7
5:30-6:30pm
COCC Bend Campus; Free
Excel Level I
Fridays, January 23 and 30
9am-12pm
COCC Bend Campus; $139
Excel Level II
Fridays, February 20 and 27
9am-12pm
COCC Bend Campus; $139
Brain-Based Time Management
Tuesday, January 6
9am-12pm
Online Zoom; $139
Register by December 17 to receive your workbook in time for the class
Brain-Based Planning
Wednesday, Jan.14
10am-1pm
Online Zoom; $139
Register by January 2, 2026 to receive your workbook and materials in time for class
Leadership Lab@COCC: Growing Great Leaders
February 5 to April 16
1-5pm
COCC Bend Campus; $175/ea
Signup for individual topics or select all 6 and use code ‘6thFREE‘ at checkout for a $175 discount.
Topics include:
- Emotional Intelligence – February 6
- Accountability & Delegation – February 19
- Coaching & Feedback Techniques – March 5
- Working with Difficult People – March 19
- Performance Management – April 2
- Team Building to Retain Your Talent – April 16
License and Certification
Contractors CCB Test Prep
Friday and Saturday, December 5-6
8am-5:30pm
COCC Redmond Campus; $399
Real Estate Broker License Exam Prep
Tuesdays, January 13 through March 21
6-9pm
Online Zoom; $695
Property Manager License Exam Prep
Tuesdays, January 20 through March 3
6-8pm
Online Zoom; $629
EMT Refresher
Friday and Saturday, March 13-14
8am-6pm
Hybrid, COCC Bend Campus and Online; $425
Forklift Operation and Safety
Friday, April 10
8:30am-1pm
COCC Redmond Campus; $139