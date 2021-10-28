Free Drive-thru COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics Available in November

Deschutes County Health Services is partnering with FEMA to offer free drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Bend, La Pine and Redmond.

The drive-thru clinics begin in early November and will be held on the following dates:

Tuesday, November 2 and Wednesday, November 3

11am to 6pm

Deschutes County Services Building in La Pine

51340 The Dalles-California Hwy.

Thursday, November 4 through Sunday, November 7

11am to 6pm

Bend Parks & Rec Pavilion

799 SW Columbia St in Bend

Tuesday, November 9 through Sunday, November 14

11am to 6pm

Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center

3800 SE Airport Way in Redmond

Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available. Third and booster doses will also available to eligible individuals. No appointment or insurance are needed.

Residents are eligible for a booster dose if they:

Received a Pfizer or Moderna series at least six months ago, and meet at least one criteria:

65 years and older

Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions

Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings.

Received a Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago and are age 18+.

Clinics are open to anyone 12 and older. Twelve to 14 year olds must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Residents should plan to bring vaccination records to the clinic if they have already received a COVID-19 vaccination.

To learn more about other vaccination clinics in Deschutes County, please visit deschutes.org/covid19vaccine or call 541-699-5109 from 9am to 5pm, Monday through Friday.

deschutes.org