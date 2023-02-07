Free HBOT Community Presentation with Dr. Josh Phillips

(Dr. Josh Phillips | Photo courtesy of Hawthorn Healing Arts Center)

From traumatic brain injury and post-concussion syndrome to brain recovery after a stroke, hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) is an important treatment consideration for these and other neurological health issues. Many individuals who are suffering with the effects of long Covid have also experienced relief from HBOT treatment.

The simple process of super-oxygenating the tissues of the nervous system can greatly support the body’s own self-healing mechanisms after injury and during illness. This oxygenating regenerative therapy can also support better energy, memory, and mental clarity for those focused on overall improvement in vitality and well-being.

Join naturopathic physician, Joshua Phillips, ND in this free community presentation on Wednesday, February 15 from 5:30-6:30pm, learn about this important therapy for the health of the brain and nervous system. Learn about the biophysics and science behind what makes HBOT work, and have a chance to get your questions answered about this treatment. Space is limited. To reserve your spot call 541-330-0334.

More about HBOT

Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) to treat both chronic and acute conditions. This therapy has been used to treat a variety of health issues involving damaged or compromised tissue. We use an FDA-approved inflatable chamber called the Vitaeris 320, capable of treating at pressures up to 1.3 ATA. Hyperbaric therapy — also known as Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy, HBO, or HBOT — is a medical treatment that uses an increase in atmospheric pressure to help the body absorb more oxygen.

HBOT allows oxygen to infuse with many types of liquids in the body including blood, plasma, and cerebral fluids. Healing begins when damaged tissue receives much-needed oxygen and circulation returns to the area.

About Hawthorn Healing Arts Center:

Hawthorn Healing Arts is located at 39 NW Louisiana Avenue in Bend. The practice embodies naturopathic medicine and holistic healthcare that includes alternative health practitioners offering individual treatments, to retail offering of herbs, vitamins and supplements, as well as classes and workshops.

hawthorncenter.com