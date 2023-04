Hoodoo Ski Area Offers Free Lift Tickets This Friday with Food Donation

Hoodoo Ski Area will offer free lift tickets this Friday, April 14, when guests donate four or more non-perishable food items. Guests can stop by Kia of Bend at 611 NE Purcell Blvd. in Bend this week to receive their free lift ticket in advance. Food items may also be brought to Hoodoo this Friday.

Lift tickets are only valid April 14, 9am-4pm. All donations will benefit local Central Oregon food banks.

skihoodoo.com