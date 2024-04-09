Free Lift Tickets at Hoodoo on Wednesday with Food Donation

Hoodoo Ski Area will offer free lift tickets to all guests who donate four or more non-perishable food items on Wednesday, April 10. Donations may be taken to Team Kia Bend at 611 NE Purcell Blvd. in Bend or brought to Hoodoo.

All donations will be given to Bend-based Bethlehem Inn. Bethlehem Inn is a community-supported, high barrier emergency shelter that provides a warm, safe place to sleep, nourishing meals, and case management services for adults and children experiencing homelessness in Central Oregon.

Lifts will run 10am-4pm on Wednesday. Kids age 10 and under ski free every day at Hoodoo.

skihoodoo.com