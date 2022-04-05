Free Lift Tickets at Hoodoo Ski Area with Food Donation on April 7

Hoodoo Ski Area will offer free lift tickets from 9am-4pm on Thursday, April 7, for guests who donate a minimum of four non-perishable food items. Food donations go to The Giving Plate in Bend and Food for Lane County in Eugene.

Donations can be taken any time this week to Team Kia at 611 NE Purcell Blvd. in Bend or Kiefer Kia at 1810 West Seventh Ave. in Eugene. Food items will also be accepted on Thursday at Hoodoo.

Hoodoo is also currently offering discount 2022-23 season passes for purchase at skihoodoo.com/season-passes, in person or by phone at 541-822-3799. This sale ends Sunday, May 1.

For current conditions at Hoodoo, call the Hoodoo Snow Phone at 541-822-3337 or visit The Mountain section at skihoodoo.com. Guests can also follow updates on Hoodoo’s official Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages. Check out Hoodoo’s daily schedule for the remainder of the season at skihoodoo.com/events.

