Free lift tickets at Hoodoo this Wednesday, April 9 with four-plus item canned food donation.

Hoodoo Ski Area will offer free lift tickets to all guests who donate four or more non-perishable food items on Wednesday, April 9. Donations will be collected at Hoodoo Ski Area. This event is sponsored by Team Kia of Bend .

Free lift ticket is valid 9am-4pm on Wednesday, April 9, only. One free ticket per person.

All donations will be given to local Oregon food banks.

