Free Manufacturing Trades & Apprenticeship Readiness Training

(Photo courtesy of COCC)

Are you ready to build a solid foundation for a rewarding career in manufacturing? Our Manufacturing Trades & Apprenticeship Readiness course offers 200 hours of hands-on training — at no cost to you — thanks to grant funding from the Oregon Higher Education Coordinating Commission.

Why This Course Matters

  • Zero Tuition: Grant-funded through the Oregon Higher Education Coordinating Commission — no out-of-pocket expense.
  • Career-Ready Skills: From safety protocols to machining basics, you’ll master the essentials that employers demand.
  • Certifications Earned:
  • OSHA 10 Certification
  • Forklift Operator Certification (minimum age 18 & valid Oregon driver’s license)
  • CPR/First-Aid Certification
  • COCC Non-Credit Training Certification

Program Outcomes

By the end of this course, you will be able to:

  • Employ established safety protocols, equipment management, and hazard controls on job sites.
  • Demonstrate critical thinking and problem-solving to navigate workplace situations effectively.
  • Perform basic calculations (measurements, material estimates, fastener selections) required in manufacturing settings.
  • Operate and maintain basic manufacturing power and hand tools, using proper terminology and communication protocols.
  • Read and interpret blueprints and drawings, measure and cut materials accurately, and identify/install common fasteners.
  • Understand advanced manufacturing techniques, including CNC operations, robotics, and additive manufacturing.

Mondays Through Thursdays, June 30 to September 4, 2025
(No class Labor Day)
9am-2:30pm
Redmond Technology Education Center (RTEC 127)
Free! (Grant-funded; limited seats remain)

Register Today!

cocc.edu

