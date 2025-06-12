Free Manufacturing Trades & Apprenticeship Readiness Training

(Photo courtesy of COCC)
Are you ready to build a solid foundation for a rewarding career in manufacturing? Our Manufacturing Trades & Apprenticeship Readiness course offers 200 hours of hands-on training — at no cost to you — thanks to grant funding from the Oregon Higher Education Coordinating Commission.
Why This Course Matters
- Zero Tuition: Grant-funded through the Oregon Higher Education Coordinating Commission — no out-of-pocket expense.
- Career-Ready Skills: From safety protocols to machining basics, you’ll master the essentials that employers demand.
- Certifications Earned:
- OSHA 10 Certification
- Forklift Operator Certification (minimum age 18 & valid Oregon driver’s license)
- CPR/First-Aid Certification
- COCC Non-Credit Training Certification
Program Outcomes
By the end of this course, you will be able to:
- Employ established safety protocols, equipment management, and hazard controls on job sites.
- Demonstrate critical thinking and problem-solving to navigate workplace situations effectively.
- Perform basic calculations (measurements, material estimates, fastener selections) required in manufacturing settings.
- Operate and maintain basic manufacturing power and hand tools, using proper terminology and communication protocols.
- Read and interpret blueprints and drawings, measure and cut materials accurately, and identify/install common fasteners.
- Understand advanced manufacturing techniques, including CNC operations, robotics, and additive manufacturing.
Mondays Through Thursdays, June 30 to September 4, 2025
(No class Labor Day)
9am-2:30pm
Redmond Technology Education Center (RTEC 127)
Free! (Grant-funded; limited seats remain)