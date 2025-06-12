Free Manufacturing Trades & Apprenticeship Readiness Training

(Photo courtesy of COCC)

Are you ready to build a solid foundation for a rewarding career in manufacturing? Our Manufacturing Trades & Apprenticeship Readiness course offers 200 hours of hands-on training — at no cost to you — thanks to grant funding from the Oregon Higher Education Coordinating Commission.

Why This Course Matters

Zero Tuition: Grant-funded through the Oregon Higher Education Coordinating Commission — no out-of-pocket expense.

Career-Ready Skills: From safety protocols to machining basics, you’ll master the essentials that employers demand.

Certifications Earned:

OSHA 10 Certification

Forklift Operator Certification (minimum age 18 & valid Oregon driver’s license)

CPR/First-Aid Certification

COCC Non-Credit Training Certification

Program Outcomes

By the end of this course, you will be able to:

Employ established safety protocols, equipment management, and hazard controls on job sites.

Demonstrate critical thinking and problem-solving to navigate workplace situations effectively.

Perform basic calculations (measurements, material estimates, fastener selections) required in manufacturing settings.

Operate and maintain basic manufacturing power and hand tools, using proper terminology and communication protocols.

Read and interpret blueprints and drawings, measure and cut materials accurately, and identify/install common fasteners.

Understand advanced manufacturing techniques, including CNC operations, robotics, and additive manufacturing.

Mondays Through Thursdays, June 30 to September 4, 2025

(No class Labor Day)

9am-2:30pm

Redmond Technology Education Center (RTEC 127)

Free! (Grant-funded; limited seats remain)

cocc.edu