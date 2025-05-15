Free Recycling of Mattresses & Box Springs

The events hosted by On the Move, Movers are made possible by MRC’s Bye Bye Mattress program, which offers new, more convenient options to recycle mattresses without dump fees.

WHAT:

Residents can recycle mattresses and box springs for free every Friday, thanks to an Oregon state law that took effect this year and the Mattress Recycling Council’s Bye Bye Mattress program.

WHERE:

1350 SE Reed Market Rd.

Bend, Oregon, 97702

Note: This address is a small building with several retail tenants. The event will take place in a large parking lot behind the building.

WHEN:

Every Friday, 8am to 12pm

EVENT CONTACT:

On the Move, Movers Moving Company: 541-859-8684.

WHO:

The Mattress Recycling Council (MRC) is a nonprofit organization that operates recycling programs in Oregon and other states that have passed mattress recycling laws. MRC was founded by the bedding industry and recycles nearly 2 million mattresses each year. To learn how to recycle your mattress or to find a collection location or event near you, visit ByeByeMattress.com.