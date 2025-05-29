Free Solar Installation Training!

(Photo courtesy of COCC)
Curious about a career in renewable energy?
Want hands-on experience with solar installation?
Join us for a free 2.5-day training that covers the fundamentals of solar panel installation, safety protocols, and real-world system setup.
This interactive course is ideal for anyone age 18+ interested in exploring careers in the solar industry or building practical installation skills.
In this course, you’ll learn:
- How grid-tied PV systems work
- Safe installation practices & job site protocols
- Roof layout & flashing installation
- Inverter stringing, voltage & amperage testing
- What it’s like to work in the solar field
Monday and Tuesday, June 16 and 17
8:30am-4:30pm (Lunch included)
Wednesday, June 18
8am-12pm
COCC Cascades Hall
2600 NW College Way
Bend, OR 97703
Free! (but registration is required)