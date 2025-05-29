Free Solar Installation Training!

(Photo courtesy of COCC)

Curious about a career in renewable energy?

Want hands-on experience with solar installation?

Join us for a free 2.5-day training that covers the fundamentals of solar panel installation, safety protocols, and real-world system setup.

This interactive course is ideal for anyone age 18+ interested in exploring careers in the solar industry or building practical installation skills.

In this course, you’ll learn:

How grid-tied PV systems work

Safe installation practices & job site protocols

Roof layout & flashing installation

Inverter stringing, voltage & amperage testing

What it’s like to work in the solar field

Monday and Tuesday, June 16 and 17

8:30am-4:30pm (Lunch included)

Wednesday, June 18

8am-12pm

COCC Cascades Hall

2600 NW College Way

Bend, OR 97703

Free! (but registration is required)

cocc.edu