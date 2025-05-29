Cascade Business News
Free Solar Installation Training!

(Photo courtesy of COCC)

Curious about a career in renewable energy?
Want hands-on experience with solar installation?

Join us for a free 2.5-day training that covers the fundamentals of solar panel installation, safety protocols, and real-world system setup.

This interactive course is ideal for anyone age 18+ interested in exploring careers in the solar industry or building practical installation skills.

In this course, you’ll learn:

  • How grid-tied PV systems work
  • Safe installation practices & job site protocols
  • Roof layout & flashing installation
  • Inverter stringing, voltage & amperage testing
  • What it’s like to work in the solar field

Monday and Tuesday, June 16 and 17
8:30am-4:30pm (Lunch included)

Wednesday, June 18
8am-12pm

COCC Cascades Hall
2600 NW College Way
Bend, OR 97703

Free! (but registration is required)

Register Today!

cocc.edu

