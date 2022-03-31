Free Talk!  The Power of the Science Story with Professor Mark Blaine

The Power of the Science Story with Professor Mark Blaine.

Shaping a conversation between scientists and society with evidence-based narratives about the science that affects our lives.

Come grab a beer and dinner and discuss how science affects our lives every day with Dr. Mark Blaine, Associate Director for Science Communication Research, Journalism and Communication.

Mark Blaine has 20 years of experience working at the intersection of communication, science and technology. He has worked with partners and researchers on storytelling projects from a range of institutions, including the U.S. Forest Service, Vision Maker Media, the Institute for a Sustainable Environment, and the Prince William Sound Science Center, as well as researchers from the University of Washington and Oregon State University. He takes an entrepreneurial approach to science storytelling, and as a Scripps Howard Entrepreneurial Journalism Institute fellow, he worked on developing and refining models for science-based stories.

Worthy Garden Club Free Event | April 14

Doors open at 6pm

Talk begins at 7pm in the Hop Majal.

worthygardenclub.com