Friendraiser Scheduled for September 29 to Benefit Local Youth

Friends of the Children Central Oregon’s signature event of the year, Friendraiser, is happening on Friday, September 29, 2023. This inspiring event is an excellent way for community members to learn more about the groundbreaking program and support Friends of the Children’s highly successful model that pairs professional, salaried mentors, called “Friends,” with local youth who have experienced significant trauma by age five.

Guests will enjoy a plated dinner provided by Zydeco Kitchen, passed hors-d’oeuvres and a silent and live auction. Additionally, hear from staff and youth and learn what the future holds as they embark on their eighth year of operations. “I’m so excited to have this opportunity to celebrate with our community of supporters,” said Executive Director Rachel Cardwell. “Over the next five years we will double the number of youth we serve, while enhancing our support in education and mental health. Friendraiser is the biggest chance we have to rally support for our youth and show them our entire community cares about them!”

Guests can also purchase raffle tickets to win two round-trip Fly Anywhere tickets from Alaska Airlines, each valued at $1,250. These vouchers are completely unrestricted with no blackout dates, so you can choose to fly whenever and wherever you want! The winner will be announced during the event on September 29.

All information about this year’s Friendraiser, including raffle tickets, can be found on their website. Register today and be a part of it!

friendscentraloregon.org