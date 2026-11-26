(Blackstrap VP of Brand and Product Randy Torcom (left) Alongside Fellow Outdoor Apparell Industry Veteran and Company General Manager Chris Vaday | Photo courtesy of BlackStrap)

Like many great outdoor gear companies, Bend-based BlackStrap started with a simple, practical problem — in this particular case, one encountered on the mountain slopes. In the mid-2000s, Bend snowboarder Abe Shehadeh was frustrated by heavy, soggy neck gaiters and ski masks that froze up during long days on Mount Bachelor. Instead of settling for what was on the rack, Shehadeh bought a sewing machine, set up shop in his bedroom, and began experimenting with technical fabrics.

What began as a grassroots effort to make a better winter facemask has since evolved into one of Central Oregon’s most recognizable outdoor apparel success stories. Founded in Bend between 2006 and 2008, BlackStrap quickly gained a loyal following among skiers, snowboarders, and mountain athletes for its signature balaclavas and neck tubes, specifically engineered for the elements.

The brand set itself apart in part through its proprietary, USA-milled TREO fabric — a lightweight, breathable, moisture-wicking, and four-way stretch synthetic blend designed to regulate temperature without bulk.

Rather than relying solely on winter seasonal sales, BlackStrap strategically expanded its catalog into a year-round technical apparel brand, including core products like Balaclavas, neck gaiters, technical base layers, sun protection, and outdoor lifestyle apparel.

Today, the company designs and manufactures:

Headwear & Face Gear. Patented balaclavas, neck gaiters, beanies, and sun-protective headwear for fishing, paddling, and trail running

Patented balaclavas, neck gaiters, beanies, and sun-protective headwear for fishing, paddling, and trail running Technical Base Layers. Performance tops and bottoms engineered for cold-weather insulation and summer sun protection

Performance tops and bottoms engineered for cold-weather insulation and summer sun protection Everyday & Activewear. Hoodies and lifestyle apparel built for life in mountain towns

While many growing apparel companies eventually outsource their operations out of state, BlackStrap has doubled down on its deep Central Oregon roots. In a major milestone for the company, and for Bend’s mid-city industrial corridor, BlackStrap officially launched its 66,000-square-foot headquarters at the “Midway” Campus near Southeast Ninth Street and Wilson Avenue in October last year. The three-acre campus also incorporates a variety of amenities, including a coffee shop, coworking space, and retail area. Part of a $16 million development investment in the area, the facility houses the company’s design studio, marketing team, logistics, and warehousing under one roof — giving the brand the infrastructure to scale its workforce well past 100 employees.

Despite its growth, BlackStrap remains closely tied to the outdoor community in which it originated, operating a national footprint while embodying local values.

Shehadeh stepped down from his role at BlackStrap earlier this year, and now the company is led by general manager Chris Vaday, along with VP of brand and product Randy Torcom, who are steering the brand’s renewed winter product and core rider focus. “We’re not trying to be everything to everyone,” said Torcom. “We want to make incredible winter product, tell better stories around it and build the brand around the people who care about winter the most. If we get that right, everything else follows.”

“BlackStrap has always had a real place in winter culture,” added Vaday. “The opportunity now is to focus that energy, build great product and make sure everything we do feels authentic to the people who spend their winters on snow.”

Vaday brings more than 30 years of experience in the outdoor and action-sports industries, including a long tenure at Dakine, where he served as senior director of North American Sales. During that time, he spent nearly a decade working alongside Torcom, whose career has included senior brand and marketing leadership roles with Burton, Anon, Dakine, Ride Concepts and BlackStrap, helping build brands and products across snowboarding, outdoor and action sports.

The brand’s products are now stocked in more than 2,500 specialty outdoor retailers, ski shops, and resorts across North America, alongside a thriving direct-to-consumer e-commerce business.

Through sustainability initiatives like its Waste-Zero program — which repurposes leftover fabric scraps from manufacturing into new accessories — and partnerships with organizations like Protect Our Winters (POW) and local youth snow sports nonprofits, BlackStrap continues to prove that a company born in a Bend bedroom can compete on a global stage without losing its mountain-town roots.

blackstrap.com