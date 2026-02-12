From Concept to Plan

(Photo courtesy of SCORE)
AI-Powered Business Planning: Create a Quick Business Plan in Three Hours
February 12, 2026
9am PST
Fee: $10
Ready to start building your business? Get real-time feedback and start building your ultimate business plan.
You’ll learn:
- How to turn your product or service into an actual business
- How to describe what your business is and what value it brings
- How to simplify your planning process
Start building your business.
SCORE is evolving to better serve today’s business owners. To maintain the level of quality and ensure SCORE can continue supporting entrepreneurs into the future, we’ve introduced a small registration fee for most of our webinars. As a 501(C)(3) non-profit, these fees help us sustain our Mission of offering free business mentoring.
Your support makes our work possible. While our mentors volunteer their time, donations are critical to maintaining the operations that connect small businesses with trusted guidance. Your gift directly supports the infrastructure that keeps our services running and our impact growing.