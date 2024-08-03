From Feedback to Feedforward: 5 Tips for Giving & Receiving Constructive Criticism

Image: Tim Gouw / Unsplash

In some industries, precision and performance are critical. Commercial real estate experts , project managers, team leaders and those who work in fast-paced industries like technology are some examples of jobs where giving and receiving constructive criticism is essential.

Effective feedback helps the individual improve, and also helps to foster a culture of continuous growth, innovation, and collaboration. Here are five tips to transform your giving and receiving feedback game:

1. Always Start On A Positive Note

Giving

When giving feedback, start by letting the person know what they are doing well. Sadly, many employees feel they never receive praise from their bosses. Apart from driving down morale, this lack of positivity can make constructive feedback harder to take. Conversely, if you make the effort to highlight things the employee does well, you’ll prime them to feel more confident and receptive to the feedback that comes next.

Receiving

Acknowledge the positive comments you receive. This shows the person providing feedback that you’re taking it all in. It also helps you pull genuine value out of all the feedback you get.

2. Make It A Two-Way Thing

Giving

Four in five employees don’t feel heard in the workplace. This can lead to resentment and them being disengaged in their role, leading to reduced productivity and a diminishing desire to show up day after day. To combat this destructive problem, think of constructive criticism as a two-way street. Share your thoughts, but also practice active listening as the recipient shares theirs.

Receiving

Don’t be afraid to share your perspective after you have actively listened to all the information provided by your boss. There is nothing wrong with expressing disappointment or sadness, or asking questions for further clarification. It’s a two-way conversation and your input is important.

3. Stay Focused On Forward Motion

Giving

Instead of focusing on past mistakes, try to keep your focus on future improvements. This ensures that the recipient feels engaged and valued. Rather than dwelling on what could be taken as a knock back, they will be primed to focus on the next steps in rectifying the situation. If all goes well, this should translate to greater motivation for improvement.

Receiving

When you get constructive criticism, think about how to better yourself as you move forward. Set some goals , take the suggestions from your manager on board, and suggest some potential solutions. This ensures your manager knows you’re onboard with improving, and you both understand how that will happen.

4. Deal With Defensiveness

Giving

Your employee may come off as defensive when you first start providing constructive criticism. Understand that this is an act of self-preservation that can be tentatively expected whenever you give feedback. Although it isn’t your job to pander to defensiveness from a person who hasn’t worked through those problematic behaviors, you can put compassion first and assume it is a knee-jerk reaction. Give the person a moment to feel, and then move forward with positives, including an action plan and a productive dialogue.

Receiving

Being defensive can have a negative impact on your life and is especially problematic at work. By becoming aware of your defensiveness and working through that behavior , eventually learning to take responsibility and improve your communication skills, you can transform your career. You’ll be more solutions-based, actively receiving positive feedback and constructive criticism for what it is – a tool for improvement.

Embrace the tips above and enjoy seeing your ability to give and receive feedback flourish. Feedback elevates performance, and by mastering the skill of hearing it and giving it, you can make real progress in your career.