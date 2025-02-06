From Spreadsheets to Accounting

(Photo courtesy of COCC)

Create, edit, format, and save spreadsheets using Excel. Write formulas, create charts, manage multiple worksheets, and customize the appearance to meet your needs. By the end of the course, you will be able to create and develop well-designed spreadsheets using expressions, formulas, and functions. Prerequisite: Basic Windows experience.

Friday, February 14 and 21

1-4pm

COCC Redmond Campus; $129

Streamline your work in Excel by managing multiple worksheets and using conditional formatting, IF, DATE and LOOKUP Functions. Learn how to make important items stand out, add graphics, use templates, and protect your worksheets. Prerequisite: Basic Excel experience.

Friday, March 7 and 14

9am-12pm

Whether you are setting up your Quickbooks Online for the first time or you want to learn more about the full functionality, this course is for you!

Wednesdays, February 5, 12 and 19

6:30-8:30pm

