From Trash to Cash: How To Sell Your Inoperable RV for Money in Nebraska

Are you the neighbor that has a rusted-out and rotted old RV sitting on your property? One that hasn’t run for years, yet you hold on to it with hopes that one day you’ll pay for the necessary costly repairs to get it roadworthy again. Or maybe you think it’s too much effort to have it hauled away. Believe it or not, that inoperable RV is worth money, but you’ll need to find the right kind of buyer.

Whatever your reasons for holding onto yours, you can turn that trash RV into cash by selling it to a junk RV buyer in Nebraska . There are a few different tactics and we’ll highlight how to find a buyer.

Costly RV Repairs: What Should You Do?

Sometimes a perfectly good-looking RV is hiding costly repairs underneath its shiny, well-kept exterior. Owners of an inoperable RV lose all of the benefits of owning it until it’s repaired and fully functional again. Unfortunately, for some owners, all it takes is one major repair to plop their rig into the category of junk. This can happen when the cost of repairs is close to or more than the RVs resale value. But how do you know what your rig is worth?

There are several online RV retail value calculators where you can get an accurate idea of how much yours is worth. One of the more popular ones is the National Automobile Dealers Association, or NADA for short. Simply plug in the details of your RV and you’ll be given more or less its resale value. If its value is around the same price as the cost of repairs , its time to dump it.

How To Sell Your Inoperable RV

Believe it or not, even an RV that doesn’t run and requires costly repairs does have value. Obviously, wrecked, inoperable rigs aren’t as easy to sell as those that don’t have any issues, but it is possible. The answer lies in where to find buyers who don’t care about an RVs condition.

Sell It Privately

If you have time on your hands and don’t have any issues meeting with random strangers, selling your junk rig to a private individual could be the way to go. Posting it for sale on popular sites has worked for many, although it could take time and you may end up with your fair share of tire kickers.

A better alternative for a private sale is to speak to managers of RV campgrounds who can help to spread the word that you have an inoperable rig for sale. You may get lucky and connect with someone who has a similar rig as yours and will happily buy it so they can scavenge parts from it to use on their rig.

Offer It to a Junkyard

Most Nebraska junkyards will happily take a broken RV off your hands. They’ll evaluate how much scrap metal they can remove from it and offer you a price based on the day’s market for scrap minus their commission. Selling to a junkyard is typically an easy transaction, however, you may have to tow your rig to them. You won’t get top dollar for it, but you are guaranteed a sale.

Sell It to a Specialized Junk RV Dealer

One of the easiest and most profitable ways to sell an inoperable junk RV in Nebraska is to sell it to a specialized dealer. The selling process is simple. Email them the details of your rig and they’ll quote you a price that’s most likely higher than you expected. Most specialized junk RV dealers offer a free towing service, so you won’t have to worry about how to haul it to them to complete the sale.

Specialized RV dealers buy all kinds of RVs in all kinds of conditions. They aren’t concerned about water damage, blown engines, or inoperable pull-outs. Once you’ve agreed on their price, they’ll come to you, haul your wreck away, and leave you with cash in hand.

From Trash to Cash: Sell Your Inoperable RV to a Specialized Nebraska RV Dealer

There’s no longer a reason to hold on to that eyesore of an RV that’s rotting away in your driveway, garage, or backyard. Once it’s not running and the cost of repairing it far outweighs its value, why allow it to take up space in your head and on your property? There are interested buyers for junk RVs if you know how to find them.

Private sales may work for some RV owners, but the fastest and most profitable way to turn your trash into cash is to sell it to a Nebraska junk RV dealer. They’ll tow it away for free and pay you for the privilege. It’s a win-win situation.