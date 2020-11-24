Full Exterior Renovation Underway at The Bend Factory Stores

(Rendering | Courtesy of Bend Factory Stores)

The Central Oregon Shopping Destination Remains Open During Construction While Creating a Safe & Festive Holiday Shopping Experience

The Bend Factory Stores, a Central Oregon shopping destination since 1992, has embarked on a full exterior remodel, featuring contemporary Northwest industrial style. The outdoor outlet mall’s renovations are taking place in phases with an expected completion date of spring 2021. All stores are open during construction and will be welcoming shoppers from around the region throughout the holiday season.

“Highlights of this renovation include a fresh, new look for the building exteriors, with materials and patterns that reflect the natural beauty of this region, as well as new community amenities and landscape features,” said Gary Patterson, owner/managing partner of The Bend Factory Stores. “We invite folks to come see our progress and enjoy our festive holiday decor while holiday shopping at The Bend Factory Stores this season.”

“We are excited about the changes taking place at The Bend Factory Stores and the sleek new look it will have,” says Letty Lees, owner of Learning Express Toys, a popular shop within the mall. “We chose to open our store here because we saw the explosive growth happening on the south end of Bend, and we believe this beautiful new renovation will draw even more new businesses and patrons.”

The updated design was created by Bend-based BLRB Architects, while construction is overseen by local general contractor SunWest Builders.

With the approaching holiday season, The Bend Factory Stores is planning a variety of festive promotions and COVID-safe activities for shoppers, including warm beverage and food vendors, holiday decor, charitable drives, giveaways and more. The mall is open Monday through Saturday 10am-8pm and Sundays 11am-6pm. The Bend Factory Stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, will offer extended hours at several retailers on Black Friday, and will highlight its many locally-owned shops on Small Business Saturday the following day, November 28. COVID-related safety measures are currently in place, including curbside pickup.

A full calendar of holiday promotions, including specials and any extended hours, will be announced the week of Thanksgiving.

bendfactorystores.com