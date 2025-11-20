Full Road Closure on Northwest Way at NW Euston Lane November 23-29

(Map courtesy of City of Redmond)

The City of Redmond will implement a full closure of Northwest Way at NW Euston Lane beginning Sunday, November 23, through Saturday, November 29. The closure is necessary to install a 48-inch interceptor line linking the Redmond Wetlands Complex to the existing Water Pollution Control Facility in the Dry Canyon.

A signed detour route will guide motorists around the closure. Traffic will be redirected to Highway 97, with detours connecting back to Northwest Way via NW Maple and NW Odem avenues. Local access will be maintained for residents and businesses within the closure area, but drivers should plan for additional travel time and use alternate routes whenever possible.

The Redmond Wetlands Complex is a multi-year investment to expand Redmond’s wastewater treatment capacity while creating engineered wetlands that improve water quality, provide wildlife habitat, and offer community recreation opportunities. Construction is expected to continue through fall 2027.

For more information and to sign up for project updates, visit redmondwetlandscomplex.com.

