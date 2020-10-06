Fullsteam Acquires Tour Operator Software, The Flybook 

Fullsteam, a holding company acquiring software and payments businesses, announced the acquisition of The Flybook, a company providing reservation and business management software in the adventure-experience industry. The deal was closed January 28, 2020.

The acquisition enables The Flybook to increase growth and improve profitability. The company has just released contactless and mobile payments as the first of many new features that will be delivered to help their customers grow revenue through superior payment technology.

The Flybook’s software is used by attractions, adventure parks, resorts, tour guides and other activity businesses to manage reservations, rent equipment, schedule tours and excursions, create digital waivers and control lodging assignments. The software includes robust marketing and promotion capabilities including automated email campaigns, physical and virtual gift certificate creation and partner management features that enable third-party reservations. The Flybook also offers a robust point-of-sale system with in-depth product logic, streamlining food and beverage sales as well as management of promotional items.

“We are thrilled to welcome The Flybook to the Fullsteam family of companies,” said Fullsteam CEO Michael A. Lawler. “Through great software and exceptional service, The Flybook has a proven track record of success in the adventure-experience industry, and we believe the company is in a strong position for long-term growth.”

Founded in 2006 by Craig and Megan Langer, The Flybook is headquartered in Bend. The software is used by businesses throughout the United States as well as internationally.

As part of the acquisition, Craig Langer will remain with the company as a Fullsteam President and continue to lead The Flybooks’s day-to-day operations.

“The support of Fullsteam, and the new revenue stream, will enable us to innovate and deliver tools that make our customers more profitable and efficient,” said Langer. “With this announcement, we already have a number of new payment features rolled out to our clients that they can use to increase their revenue. And we are just getting started.”

Contactless Payments:

The Flybook announced a new contactless payments and access management feature with Fullsteam pay. The technology allows customers to put QR codes on wristbands for their guests that are pre-loaded with intelligence around guest payment records and reservation details. Operators will be able to offer onsite purchases and upsells throughout their attractions via a scan of the wristband, making it more likely for guests to increase their average spend.

Contactless allows destinations to remove contact — but also to become even more family friendly and more profitable. This, along with a variety of new EMV chip readers and secure mobile swipers, are the first of many new features to come around booking and payments for tour and attraction businesses.

