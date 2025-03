(Photo courtesy of SCORE)

Take control of the financial skills you need to drive your business to success. Dive into the basics of finances and compute the amount of funding you’ll need to start your business.

In this workshop you’ll learn how to:

Project sales for a new business

Understand your cost of goods sold and gross margin

Project your operating expenses

Calculate your net income and plan your cash flow

Only two days away – Register Now!

Check Out All Upcoming, No-Cost Workshops!

score.org