Funding from TMS Supports Family Access Network in a $15,000 Grant

The Family Access Network (FAN) received $15,000 from TMS for FAN’s work to support children and families in need in Crook, Deschutes, and Jefferson counties. The grant will provide client funds to help FAN advocates connect families who are low income, living in poverty, or experiencing homelessness to critical support such as eviction prevention, heating, and other necessities like food, hygiene items, and clothing. As colder months approach Central Oregon, this generous support ensures FAN advocates are ready to help struggling families remain warm, safely sheltered, and properly clothed.

FAN’s Project Manager, Robyn Ridolphi, said, “We are so appreciative! Client funds are invaluable to our advocates and the families we serve. They allow our advocates to provide essential support tailored to each family’s unique needs, ensuring we can make a real difference in their lives.”

Founded in 1993, Braemar Charitable Trust is contracted by TMS to evaluate grant requests by Oregon nonprofits. TMS and Braemar Charitable Trust prioritize education, community services, arts and culture, youth activities, and historical preservation in their funding decisions, with special emphasis given to projects with a focus on education.

Unique to Central Oregon, FAN began in 1993 and currently employs 28 advocates at 65 sites in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties. These advocates work tirelessly to help families break the cycle of poverty. The direct placement of FAN advocates within schools allows FAN to effectively reach and connect children and families in need to essential resources to thrive.

familyaccessnetwork.org • 541-693-5675