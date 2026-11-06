Fundraiser Supporting Silver Rails Elementary

(Graphic courtesy of the Bend-La Pine Education Foundation)

The Bend-La Pine Education Foundation, in partnership with Dealin’ in Signs, is offering “Silver Rails Heart” stickers as a fundraiser for the support for the Silver Rails Elementary community. A $10 donation is requested. To donate, scan the QR code at the location where you find the “Silver Rails Heart” stickers. All donations will go to support the Silver Rails community.

Special thanks to the following businesses for covering the costs of the stickers: Hayden Homes, Pahlisch Homes, Woodhill Homes, Mike’s Fence Center, Macher Land Development, Brooks Resources and Structure Development NW.

Stickers can be found at businesses throughout Bend, La Pine and Sunriver including: