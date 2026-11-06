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Fundraiser Supporting Silver Rails Elementary

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(Graphic courtesy of the Bend-La Pine Education Foundation)

The Bend-La Pine Education Foundation, in partnership with Dealin’ in Signs, is offering “Silver Rails Heart” stickers as a fundraiser for the support for the Silver Rails Elementary community.  A $10 donation is requested. To donate, scan the QR code at the location where you find the “Silver Rails Heart” stickers. All donations will go to support the Silver Rails community.

Special thanks to the following businesses for covering the costs of the stickers:  Hayden Homes, Pahlisch Homes, Woodhill Homes, Mike’s Fence Center, Macher Land Development, Brooks Resources and Structure Development NW.

Stickers can be found at businesses throughout Bend, La Pine and Sunriver including:

Backporch Coffee – Franklin Crossing Leapin’ Lizards St. Charles Hospital
Bellatazza Old Mill Ticket Office Stacks
Crow’s Feet Commons Mountain Dogs Pet Resort Sylvan Learning Centers
Dealin’ in Signs M’s Bakery The Latino Community  Assoc.
Dudley’s Bookstore OCCU Thump at The Grove
Flow Wellness OnPoint (downtown) Top Hat Spice
Great Harvest Bread Outside In Tower Theater
Greg’s Grill Oxford Hotel Two Spruce Law
Hola Portland Gear US Bank (downtown)
Jackson’s Corner Revolver Va Piano
Killer Burger Sierra James Construction Wade’s Auto Shop
Kiln Silverado Your Select Build
Kona Mixed Plate Sisters Coffee  
     

 

 

 

 

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