Furnish Hope Announces Annual “CHAIRitable” Fundraiser

Furnish Hope announces that its second annual Take Your Seat: A CHAIRitable Event will take place Thursday, May 11 from 5:30-9:30pm at The Seventh Mountain Resort in Bend.

The CHAIRitable Event showcases an auction of 25 stunning, one-of-a-kind chairs, repurposed and designed by local artists and community members. All proceeds benefit Furnish Hope, a Bend-based nonprofit that provides furniture and home goods to local individuals and families in need. The event will also feature silent and live auctions, a raffle drawing, food and drinks, live music and stories of hope. Executive Director Megan Martin says, “This is more than just our largest fundraiser; it’s a celebration of hope and an opportunity to thank our individual donors, corporate sponsors and volunteers for their continued support.”

In 2022 alone, Furnish Hope furnished over 550 Central Oregon households — an increase of 30 percent in just one year. As Martin explains, “Our community is growing and so are its needs. Our first CHAIRitable Event raised over $60,000 and our goal for this year is $100,000. Whether our clients have experienced housing instability, domestic abuse, or another unexpected crisis, we want to ensure they have a safe, welcoming, hope-filled home. We invite the community to take a seat on May 11 and help us do just that.”

CHAIRitable Event tickets are $50 each and a number of event sponsorship opportunities are available for businesses. Tickets, sponsorship information and complete event details can be found at furnishhope.com/take-your-seat-chairitable-event

About Furnish Hope:
Furnish Hope opened its doors in 2019 to provide furniture and household essentials to individuals and families in need throughout Central Oregon. By linking arms with a network of referring agencies, teams of volunteers and a community of supporters, the nonprofit organization is able to share the gift of hope by furnishing homes in Bend, Redmond, Madras, Prineville, LaPine, Warm Springs and beyond.

furnishhope.com

