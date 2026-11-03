Furnish Hope’s Building Permits Approved, Bringing a Permanent Home Within Reach

(Graphic courtesy of Furnish Hope)

After four months of waiting, Furnish Hope’s building permits are ofﬁcially approved, clearing the way for renovation work to begin shortly at its future home at 355 NE 2nd Street in Bend. With a move anticipated in three to four months, the organization is closer than ever to opening a permanent space where Central Oregon families can ﬁnd furniture, household essentials, and hope.

Furnish Hope purchased the nearly century-old building in January 2026. Renovations will transform approximately 21,000 square feet into a welcoming home for its mission—a signiﬁcant expansion from its current 4,500-square-foot warehouse.

“This is the moment we’ve been waiting for,” said Megan Martin, founder and executive director of Furnish Hope. “After years of helping families create a place to call home, we’re so close to having a permanent home of our own. We’re excited to see the work begin—and even more excited for the families who will walk through these doors.”

The new facility will include a guest showroom where individuals and families can choose furnishings that meet their needs and reﬂect their personal tastes. Expanded space will also give volunteers room to receive, clean, prepare, and organize donated items, improving the experience for both the people serving and the families being served.

Bob Oury, Furnish Hope’s Board vice president and property liaison overseeing coordination of the building’s projects and work, sees the move as a practical and meaningful transformation.

“The advantage is all of our recipients are going to be able to come in and pick out their own furnishings that we are delivering to them,” Oury said. “The volunteers are going to have room to take the donations in, clean things up, make it a lot more presentable to the recipients, and we’re going to be able to provide a lot more services to them as well.”

Oury described the current warehouse as a tight space where volunteers navigate around furniture and one another to load trailers for deliveries. The new building will provide room for a more organized ﬂow from receiving donations to preparing furnishings and loading them for their next home.

Furnish Hope serves individuals and families throughout Deschutes, Jefferson, and Crook counties through partnerships with referring agencies, volunteers, and donors. For neighbors rebuilding after homelessness, domestic violence, or other crises, choosing a bed, a dining table, or a comfortable couch can be a meaningful step toward stability and belonging.

With just $430,000 remaining toward its $2 million capital campaign goal, Furnish Hope is inviting the community to help complete the renovations and make a debt-free move possible. Financial gifts, donated building materials, and skilled labor will help close the ﬁnal gap.

“Our community has brought us this far, and as we enter this season of generosity, I’m conﬁdent we’ll reach our goal together,” Martin said. “Every gift brings us closer to more children sleeping in beds of their own, more families gathering around a table, and more neighbors experiencing the dignity and comfort of home. We’re almost there.”

furnishhope.com