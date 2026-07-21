Furry Freight Shelter Transport Opens New Thrift Store in Bend

(Mural by local artist Houskat)

Furry Freight Shelter Transport, a volunteer-supported 501(c)(3) public charity based in Bend, has officially opened Furry Freight Thrift, a fun, well-stocked thrift store that helps fund the mission of saving shelter pets. The store is now open at 759 NE Greenwood Ave., Suite #1, in Bend – a few doors down from Planet Fitness.

Furry Freight Thrift is stocked with a fun, ever-changing mix of finds – clothing, electronics, sports and outdoor gear, housewares, decor, curios, books and media, kids’ and pet items, and plenty of surprises in between. The selection rotates often, with new items hitting the floor regularly, so there’s something for everyone and always a reason to stop back in. Prices are kept friendly and affordable, and shopping here helps support Furry Freight’s life-saving programs. Item donations are temporarily paused while the store gets up and running, but will resume soon through a roll-up donation door in the alley along 8th Street – details on the reopening date will be posted to social media.

“We are a well-stocked thrift store in Bend where each purchase generates meaningful funds for shelter pets,” says Operations Manager Olivia Brumwell. “Life-saving transports, spay and neuter programs, second chances, and happy endings.” Furry Freight Thrift is the mission-sustaining retail arm of Furry Freight Shelter Transport, and purchases and donations help fund transport trips and low- and no-cost spay/neuter surgeries for animals in overpopulated shelters and low-resource areas.

About Furry Freight Shelter Transport:

Founded in 2018 by Kim Wilken, Furry Freight Shelter Transport is a volunteer-supported nonprofit with a straightforward mission: reduce the euthanasia rate of adoptable pets. Its core Transport Program moves dogs and cats out of severely overpopulated shelters in states like California, Texas, and Oklahoma and brings them to partner shelters + rescues throughout the Pacific Northwest, where demand for adoptable pets is higher – turning animals from at-risk to adopted simply by changing their zip code.

The organization’s Spay it Forward Program addresses pet overpopulation at its root, funding low-cost and no-cost spay/neuter surgeries for families in overpopulated areas who can’t otherwise afford them — preventing future puppies and kittens from ever entering an already overcrowded shelter system. A $80 donation sponsors a full spay/neuter surgery.

Since its founding, Furry Freight has helped save more than 1,709 animals and funded over 850 spay/neuter surgeries, powered by volunteer support and the Bend community.

The new storefront joins the organization’s other longtime fundraising efforts, including its annual benefit yard sale and seasonal community fundraisers, giving Bend shoppers a new, everyday way to support the cause year-round.

Donations:

Item donations are currently paused while the store gets settled, but Furry Freight Thrift will resume accepting donations soon. Once donations reopen, drop-offs will be accepted through a dedicated roll-up door in the alley along 8th Street, making it easy to donate without coming through the main storefront. Follow @furryfreightthrift on Instagram for the announcement of the resume date.

When donations reopen, the store will accept clean, sellable items including clothing, sports and outdoor gear, housewares, books and media, pet items and more- check their site for the full accepting list. It cannot accept large furniture, mattresses, large fitness equipment or helmets, office electronics, baby gear, or damaged/stained items.

Get Involved:

Furry Freight Thrift is looking for new members to join the team at the shop. Visit furryfreight.org/thrift for details on how to get involved in-store. Flexible shifts, plenty of roles. For those interested in lending a paw on the animal welfare side – from transport driving to dog walking- visit the Furry Freight Shelter Transport page at furryfreight.org to see current opportunities.

furryfreight.org/thrift • Instagram @furryfreightthrift • furryfreight.org