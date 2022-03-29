Gaetano Donizetti’s 1843 hit, Don Pasquale at Pinckney Center for the Arts April 3

Hosted by OperaBend, Cascadia Chamber Opera will present Gaetano Donizetti’s 1843 hit, Don Pasquale in semi-staged concert format.

Story: Signor Don Pasquale is a wealthy old man who has decided he wants to get married. In doing so, he will disinherit his live-in nephew, Ernesto. As heir to the Pasquale fortune, Ernesto is expected to enter into an arranged marriage, but he refuses because he is in love with the beautiful widow, Norina and Ernesto cannot think of a life without her. Doctor Malatesta, a friend of Ernesto and Don Pasquale, conjures up a twisted plan to enable a marriage but who will be the happy couple in the end?

Singers Deac Guidi, Zachary Lenox, Esteban Zuniga, Jocelyn Claire Thomas and Maestro Vincent Centeno will join forces to tell you the story in English. There will be supertitles as well. With twists, turns, manipulations, mistaken identities, and a lot of singable tunes, Donizetti’s opera is a fun tale that will leave you feeling you spent your money well.

Join Cascadia Chamber Opera for this concert performance on Sunday, April 3 at 4pm at the Pinckney Center for the Arts on the campus of Central Oregon Community College.

Tickets are $25 and are available at brownpapertickets.com/event/5390877. Valid proof of vaccinations and masks are required of all audience members.

facebook.com/OperaBend • cascadiachamberopera.org