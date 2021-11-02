Generous Estate Gift from Local Music Lover to Support KPOV 88.9FM High Desert Community Radio

KPOV 88.9 FM, High Desert Community Radio announced recently that they received a generous $626,587 gift from the estate of Marjo Mynttinen-Goodwin to support community radio in Central Oregon.

Marjo Mynttinen-Goodwin was a lover of music, radio and attending concerts around the world. Originally from Finland, Goodwin traveled extensively throughout her life, eventually splitting her time between Mariposa, California and Bend. While traveling between Mariposa and Bend with her parrot, Clyde, the two would sing along to the radio the entire drive.

Bruce Morris, station manager, expresses his deep and sincere gratitude to Marjo for turning her love of music and radio into momentum to grow more powerful community radio on the High Desert. “This incredibly generous gift demonstrates the strength of Marjo’s passion for music during a critical time in our history and reflects a firm belief in the value of community radio and KPOV’s eclectic shows and programing.”

In a small ceremony held at KPOV’s downtown Bend studio, Toni and Sam Brown, the executors of Marjo’s estate and longtime friends, presented KPOV with the gift. “This event marks a turning point in the history of the station and our ability to positively affect the people of Central Oregon,” Board President, Kurt Kempcke stated.

Brown reminds us that we “should all learn a lesson from Marjo to not take life too seriously, it is what it is, and never forget how to laugh while enjoying a good beer now and then with friends.”

KPOV is a listener-supported, volunteer-powered, nonprofit community radio station that broadcasts at 88.9 FM and live on the web at kpov.org. High Desert Community Radio offers locally-produced programs not heard on any other radio stations in the area, including civic affairs, election coverage and the most diverse music programming in Central Oregon.

KPOV is located at 501 NW Bond Street in Bend.

kpov.org • 541-322-0863