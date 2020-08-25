Get Involved! Apply for City of Bend Community Advisory Committees

Community committees are a great way to get involved with City government. The City has a number of boards, committees, commissions and advisory groups that make recommendations to City Council or City administrative staff. There are several openings right now:

Accessibility Advisory Committee

The City of Bend’s Accessibility Advisory Committee’s (COBAAC) purpose is to assist and advise the City on the most efficient and responsible means by which to make its programs, services, activities and facilities accessible to all of Bend’s residents and visitors. There are two openings; applications will be accepted until October 23.

Committee website here

Apply here

Landmarks Commission

One new volunteer commissioner is needed to start immediately to serve on the Bend Landmarks Commission.

Candidates for the Bend Landmarks Commission are required to be a community member residing within the Bend Urban Growth Boundary with an interest in architecture, history, architectural history, planning, prehistoric and historic archaeology, folklore, cultural anthropology, curation, conservation, landscape architecture or related disciplines. Commissioners will be appointed by the Mayor for the remainder of a term expiring on January 1, 2022.

Please complete the Advisory Committee application here: bendoregon.gov/committees.

Applications will be accepted until 5pm on October 1, 2020.

For questions on serving on the Bend Landmarks Commission, please contact Heidi Kennedy at hkennedy@bendoregon.gov or 541-617-4524.

For more information regarding the City of Bend Landmarks Commission, visit the Historic Preservation page of the City’s website here: bendoregon.gov/government/departments/community-development/planning-division/historic-preservation .

Economic Development Advisory Board

The City of Bend is seeking interested residents to fill two three-year appointments and one one-year alternate position on the Bend Economic Development Advisory Board (BEDAB).

Applicants must reside within Bend city limits and represent a key industry located within the city.

The BEDAB provides a private sector perspective in advising the Bend City Council on topics related to business development and economic growth. The Board is also charged with aiding in the organization of City economic development resources, facilitating entrepreneurial support between community organizations and oversight of existing City agreements with EDCO and Visit Bend.

BEDAB’s work is guided by a three-year strategic plan, available for review here. The Board is in the process of revising this plan in response to the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

Committee members are appointed for three-year terms. The BEDAB meets at least once monthly for two hours, and applicants should be able to accommodate attending these meetings, often during business hours. All BEDAB meetings are currently being held remotely to abide by social distancing guidelines.

To apply for BEDAB please complete the application available here app.betterimpact.com. Applications will be accepted until 5pm on Friday, September 18, 2020.

For more information on serving on the committee, please contact Ben Hemson, Business Advocate, at 541-388-5529 or bhemson@bendoregon.gov.

More about all City committees: bendoregon.gov/committees

bendoregon.gov