Get Involved with WWOLF This Fall

Willing Workers on Local Farms (WWOLF), a hands-on community program of Central Oregon Locavore, is excited to announce two upcoming volunteer opportunities this fall to support Rainshadow Organics, one of our region’s premier regenerative farms.

WWOLF events bring together community members of all ages to lend a helping hand to local farmers and ranchers while gaining firsthand insight into the hard work and dedication behind locally grown food. Volunteers form a “pack” and spend the day working side-by-side with farmers on seasonal tasks like harvesting, weeding, cleaning, and prepping the land — all while building community and learning about sustainable agriculture.

Join us:

Sunday, September 21, 2025 8am-12pm

Sunday, October 12, 2025 8am-12pm

Location: Rainshadow Organics, Terrebonne

These volunteer days offer a meaningful way to engage with Central Oregon’s local food system, enjoy the outdoors, and make a direct impact on the success of our local farming community. No experience is necessary — just a willingness to work, learn, and get your hands dirty!

What to Expect:

A full day of farm work, education, and fun

Opportunities to meet fellow food lovers and farmers

A delicious, locally sourced lunch provided for volunteers

The satisfaction of giving back to the land and people who feed us

Register Today:

September 21 // lp.constantcontactpages.com/ev/reg/e3acf5r/lp/ecf13184-71d2-4558-b6a5-703ea317d236

October 12 // lp.constantcontactpages.com/ev/reg/y8jd3qe/lp/cec1dedf-faa6-46b5-81fa-fb06b8e4ec73

Spots fill up fast, so sign up early to secure your place!

For more information, email us at info@centraloregonlocavore.org or visit centraloregonlocavore.org.

