Get Job-Ready with Forklift Training & Contractor Test

(Photos courtesy of COCC)

Friday, April 10

8:30am-1pm

COCC Redmond Campus; $139

Learn how to operate a forklift safely! This half- training begins with classroom instruction, followed by hands-on experience maneuvering a forklift. Receive one-on-one instruction from a live trainer and gain confidence in your forklift skills through practical drills.

Forklift operator certification cards will be distributed in class upon satisfactory completion. Please bring a valid state driver’s license or state ID card to class. This training is available to those 18 and older.

In addition to our scheduled courses, we provide customized onsite forklift training for employers. Whether certifying new operators or renewing existing credentials, our experienced instructors deliver high-quality training at your location.

Inquire at centerforbusiness@cocc.edu or 541-383-7575.

Friday and Saturday, April 10-11, 8am-5:30pm

OR

Friday and Saturday, June 5-6, 8am-5:30pm

COCC Redmond Campus; $399

Instructor: ML Vidas

Contractors must take a 16-hour state-approved course to satisfy the educational requirement for Oregon construction contractor licensing. Take this two-day live class to prepare for the state-mandated test (not included) to become a licensed contractor. Required manual included. This class is based on the NASCLA Contractors Guide to Business, Law and Project Management, Oregon Construction Contractors.

Ongoing open registration; students may enroll at any time between now and June 14, 2026. Upon registration, students have access to their online lessons for three months.

$199

Contractors must take a 16-hour state-approved course to satisfy the educational requirement for Oregon construction contractor licensing. Take this online class to prepare for the state-mandated test (not included) to become a licensed contractor. Register at any time; students have three months from their start date to complete the course. Upon registration, you will receive an email with your login instructions. Required textbook NOT included; this online course is based on the NASCLA Contractors Guide to Business, Law and Project Management, Oregon Construction Contractors. This online option is ongoing, on demand.

More From COCC

At the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) of Central Oregon, our mission is to empower small business owners and future entrepreneurs with expert business advice, education and support. Whether you’re in the idea phase, launching a new venture, expanding, adapting or preparing for an exit, our experienced advisers provide personalized guidance tailored to your unique needs.

COCC Community Education provides accessible and inclusive personal and professional enrichment opportunities, nurturing community interests and supporting lifelong learners at every stage. Our classes are engaging and diverse, and we offer both in-person and online learning opportunities.

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