Get Out & Give Back to Others, Make New Friends — GO!

The La Pine Frontier Days Association needs you! We are asking folks to join the fun once again helping out at our annual crab feed fundraiser… it is set for March 12 this year and we are back at the La Pine Community Center! This is our 20th year and we could not have reached this point without our amazing group of volunteers.

We need volunteers to help with serving the food and drinks, working in the kitchen and helping with set-up and tear-down. We will be back inside the Community Center, and that means we will want to have as large a group of volunteers as we can so no one is on their feet for too long. There will be a morning and an afternoon shift, and if you wish to also enjoy eating with your family, we will try to work around your schedule. Plus volunteers receive a discount on their ticket!

If this sounds like something you would like to help out with, let us know as soon as you can please, so we can start scheduling!

Give us a call, or send an email today!! 541-536-7821 — info@lapinefrontierdays.org

Thanks for considering helping out!

