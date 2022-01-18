Get Practical Help Managing All Aspects of Your Business Operations

SEO | Writing for the Web

Get Your Site Ranked in Search

Prospects search for your products or services every day. Are they finding you, or are your competitors beating you to the SEO punch? Search engine optimization is one of the least understood components of digital marketing. Let a seasoned professional take the mystery out of SEO to show you how to leverage its power, measure your results, and create the content search engines seek.

*This live online course usually costs $149 — it is currently offered at $59 thanks to expanded CARES Act & ARPA education funds.

February 1, 3, 8 and 10

Four Tuesday/Thursday afternoon Zoom classroom sessions (3-5pm) with instructor Don Sturgill. *ONLY $59.

Finance & Accounting for Decision Making

A Business Core Discipline class

You already know your product or service, now take the time to get to know your numbers! If you are a business owner or manager, understanding your company finances is the foundation of success. Transform your accounting from a necessary evil into a means for identifying opportunities for growth and long-term survival.

*This live online course usually costs $199 — it is currently offered at $59 thanks to expanded CARES Act & ARPA education funds.

February 3, February 17 and March 3

Three Thursday evening Zoom classroom sessions (6-9pm) with instructor Patti Norris. *ONLY $59.

QuickBooks Pro, Intermediate

Desktop Version

Having a functional accounting system and being able to generate accurate reports is vital to your business. Move beyond the basics and learn how to master financial statements, budgets and more in QuickBooks.

February 9, 16 and 23

Three Wednesday evening Zoom classroom sessions (6-8pm) with instructor Patti Norris. $99.

Launch! A Series of Classes + Advising Sessions

Class size is limited, so register ASAP!

Are you right about to open a new business, or are you in the early stages of running your own company? Avoid costly mistakes and position yourself for success by covering essential details. Work on pricing and profitability, cash flow management and financial stability, as well as defining your marketing message.

*This live online course usually costs $199 — it is currently offered at $59 thanks to expanded CARES Act & ARPA education funds.

February 9, February 23 and March 9

Three Wednesday morning Zoom classroom sessions (11am-1pm) with instructor Maureen Quinn. *ONLY $59.

Buying or Selling a Business

In-Person in Bend

Take away tips and tools to help facilitate successful business investing, buying or selling. Gain insight on how to arrive at a market value. Sellers learn how to package their business. Buyers and investors learn how to analyze potential options. A practical guide for entrepreneurs interested in investing in, buying or selling a business.

February 16

One Wednesday evening in-person classroom session (6-9pm) with instructor Peter May. $69.

Small Business Management Program

Still accepting applications for SBM 2022!

If you are the owner of an established business looking to improve operations and wanting to implement a sound and sustainable plan for profitability, consider joining COCC’s yearlong Small Business Management Program (SBM) with experienced SBDC instructor and adviser Jim Wilcox. The in-depth program is designed to guide you towards achieving your business goals through better organization and management of your company.

Starts February 2. Acceptance by application only!

This yearlong program usually costs $999 — it is currently being offered at significantly less thanks to expanded CARES Act & ARPA education funds.

For more information, contact us at 541-383-7290 or sbdc@cocc.edu.

