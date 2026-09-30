Get Ready for a Karaoke Extravaganza!

(Graphic courtesy of KPOV)

To celebrate the end of our Fall Fund Drive, KPOV is hosting a fundraising event at the Commonwealth Pub on Friday, October 23.

Come support KPOV and cheer on your local contestants as they compete for prizes and notoriety as the winner of the first annual KPOV Karaoke contest, or better yet, decide to enter yourself in the contest!

Our very own Claire Merydith will be the host and KPOV DJs will serve as judges.

The contest will be open to the first 25 contestants who sign up at the event. Doors open at 6, and the event starts at 7pm.

https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/kpov-fall-fund-drive-karaoke-contest

