Get Ready for Winter

High-Altitude Fun in Bend and Central Oregon

Have you ever wondered why it feels like you’re working a little harder in Central Oregon? That’s because of our region’s high altitude – more than 3,000 feet above sea level! Check out our explanation of Central Oregon’s elevation and how it impacts communities across the region.

Learn About Our Altitude

Get Outside at These Great Sno-Parks

Central Oregon is home to several Sno-Parks; winter wonderlands where families can go tubing, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, sledding, and more. We’ve rounded up some of the top Sno-Parks to help plan an epic outing.

See Our Sno-Parks

Enjoy the Holidays at Central Oregon’s Best Light Displays

The holidays are fast approaching – which means it’s time for holiday light displays. Embrace the magic of the season with night displays, drive-thru celebrations, and other fun!

Where to Find Light Displays

See the Best Snowshoeing Trails Near Bend

All over Central Oregon, groomed snowshoe trails take hearty adventurers into our forested backcountry. See where to go this winter, and what you’ll see there, with our guide to the top snowshoeing trails around Bend and Sisters.

See the Top Snowshoeing Trails

Can’t-Miss Experiences

See What’s New in Central Oregon

There’s also plenty to do around Central Oregon, and our events calendar helps you plan the perfect trip with guided hikes, live entertainment and more. See what’s coming up on your next visit.

Browse our Events Calendar

visitcentraloregon.com