Get Ready to Catch the Wave Bend

(Graphic courtesy of Central Oregon Surf)

Bend’s SurFest breaks September 13 and 14 at McKay Park, benefiting the Central Oregon Surf Team Association (COSTA) and Bend Paddle Trail Alliance. This premier river surfing event will feature some of the best surfers in the Northwest competing for over $10,000 in cash and prizes. Proceeds from SURFEST will fund scholarship programs for COSTA youth groups to compete in surf contests around the world.

“Come hang out with us on the river for what’s sure to be a weekend packed with music, positive vibes, good grinds and entertainment as we watch contestants ride the wave. Bend SurFest is not just about the competition — it’s about fostering a vibrant and supportive surfing community. Participants will compete in various heats, showcasing their talents on the river’s dynamic waves,” states COSTA Founder Chip Conrad.

Location: Bend Whitewater Park 166 SW Shevlin-Hixon Dr., Bend at McKay Park

Dates: September 13-14

Contestants Sign Up Now at centraloregonsurf.com

Registration Fee: $40

Free Spectator Event for All Ages

About COSTA:

The Central Oregon Surf Team Association (COSTA) is based in Bend, Oregon, dedicated to community, character, and water stewardship. Founded to give young people a fun, empowering outlet through surfing, COSTA combines the thrill of river waves with leadership development, environmental responsibility, and lifelong skills. Our team welcomes high school students of all experience levels and thrives on connection, grit, and growth both in and out of the water.

centraloregonsurf.com • facebook.com/profile.php?id=61573469458243 • Instagram: costasurfteams