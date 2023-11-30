Get Ready to Run in 2024!

From scenic city streets to exciting trail adventures, the Bend Races team is planning another epic running season.

Kicking off 2024 is Bend’s cherished early-season running event, The Salmon Run. Enthusiasts choose between 5K, 10K, and half marathon courses along the breathtaking Deschutes River. Each participant receives a custom-designed medal and enjoys a post-run celebration including food and beer at the Athletic Club of Bend. The 2024 Salmon Run’s beneficary is The Giving Plate, a grassroots food pantry aiding approximately 40,000 individuals annually through its compassionate hunger-relief initiatives.

Following in May, is the Happy Girls Run in Bend, offering a stellar all-women running experience with 5K, 10K, and half marathon courses. This event fosters a supportive running environment for all women to connect and revel in the joy of fitness. The Happy Girls Bend event supports Saving Grace, an organization providing safety, hope, and healing to survivors of intimate partner violence and sexual assault. The post-race celebration joins the Saving Grace Heroes event in Riverbend Park on May 11, 2024.

Redmond takes the spotlight again with the Conquer the Canyon Run on June 8, 2024. Runners traverse historical downtown streets and the rugged landscapes of Redmond’s Dry Canyon through 5K, 10K, and half marathon courses. Bring your pup along for the new Doggie Dash 5K course!

On August 10, 2024, trail running enthusiasts will find their paradise in the Haulin’ Aspen trail run, an all-dirt experience through the captivating Deschutes National Forest. Featuring a full all-trail marathon, a half marathon, and a 6.5-mile course, participants discover epic views while conquering 1,000-foot elevation gain.

Don’t forget to join us in Sisters for the second Happy Girls Run on October 26, 2024. Finish the racing season with 5K, 10K, and half marathon courses weaving through the charming town of Sisters, Oregon, or along the trail with stunning views of the Three Sisters mountains.

In 2024, the Kids Rock the Races series offers six races throughout the year for young ones aged three to ten. These races serve as a way for children to embrace a healthy lifestyle while receiving a finishing ribbon and opportunities for additional prizes with multiple race entries.

The Winterfest Hot Cocoa Run celebrates the magic of winter with an untimed 5K loop on Sunday. At the finish line, enjoy a full hot cocoa bar with yummy toppings and Crater Lake spirits, including espresso vodka and a custom mug for the first 200 finishers.

Adding to the excitement, the Little Woody Beer Run returns over Labor Day weekend. This 5K run features four beer stops and concludes at the Little Woody Festival. Registration includes free entry into the festival, a tasting glass, and tokens!

Additionally, for those looking to amplify their running experience and reap greater rewards, the Bend Races Bundle awaits! Prepare to embark on a journey of fitness, fun, and exclusive perks by signing up for three or more 5Ks, 10Ks, or half marathons. Enjoy a fantastic 15 percent discount and receive a specially designed Bend Races hip bag, commemorating your remarkable achievements!

bendraces.com