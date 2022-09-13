Get ‘uncorked’ in Sunriver

(Photo | Courtesy of Sunriver Homeowners Aquatic & Recreation Center)

Wine lovers rejoice! Uncorked, Sunriver Style is returning following a two-year, pandemic-induced hiatus. What a better way to celebrate the end of summer’s hustle and bustle with wine, chocolate and cheese?

Join the Sunriver Owners Association for two days of indulgence, music and vendors in SHARC’s Benham Hall and outdoor amphitheater September 16-17.

Sample and sip a variety of Oregon wines from the southern, Willamette and Columbia River valleys. Tasting prices are set by each winery, but are generally $1. You can also sample chocolates and cheeses, shop vendors or enjoy small bites from a local food cart.

Attend a class to learn how to pair wine with cheese or how to decide which wine type you prefer (additional class cost at the event). Or, relax on the amphitheater outdoor patio to enjoy your wine or a beer from a local brewing company while listening to live music from Superball Bell Bottom Rock (Friday) or Solamente and Sweet Red & the Hot Rod Billies (Saturday).

Event hours will be from 3-8pm September 16 and 12-6pm September 17. Admission is $25 and available online or at the door; $5 for ages under 21 or non-drinkers. Admission is good for both days and includes a tasting token and souvenir Uncorked tasting glass. Additional tastings (as well as bottles) can be purchased direct from the winery.

More information and tickets can be found at sunriversharc.com/uncorked.

